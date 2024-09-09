Another arrest in DStv piracy crackdown – with promise of more to come

MultiChoice Group has secured another arrest related to the Waka TV pirate streaming operation, the pay-television broadcaster said on Monday.

The arrest follows a raid in Germiston on Friday, 6 September. The suspect is accused of theft, fraud, money laundering and violations of the Cybercrimes Act.

“This latest enforcement action is part of an ongoing nationwide crackdown on piracy spearheaded by local authorities in collaboration with the MultiChoice anti-piracy department,” MultiChoice said in an e-mailed statement.

Police have uncovered detailed financial records linking the suspect to another high-profile target

“During the raid, the suspect was apprehended for allegedly aiding one of the investigation’s informants. The suspect is accused of allegedly providing an illegal internet streaming device intended to facilitate unauthorised access to SuperSport content,” it said.

“The suspect has been identified as an alleged reseller connected to Waka TV, one of the most notorious piracy rings currently operating across Africa. During the operation, the authorities seized various items, including an alleged illicit streaming device, banners advertising unauthorised sales of DStv Premium content, and a mobile phone containing the contact details of several individuals who allegedly paid for the illegal service.”

TechCentral reported in early June that MultiChoice had conducted an operation against Waka TV with the assistance of Western Cape police investigators. At the time, the broadcaster described the operation, which led to the arrest of a “key suspect” as a “significant victory in the fight against internet streaming piracy”.

Further arrests

With the latest action in Germiston, MultiChoice said police have “uncovered detailed financial records linking the suspect to another high-profile target”.

“Investigators have now broadened the scope of the investigation, with authorities expecting further arrests related to this network,” it said.

“The police have secured all confiscated evidence for comprehensive analysis. The suspect appeared at the Germiston court this morning to face charges related to his alleged involvement in these criminal activities.”

The suspect’s bail hearing has been set for 16 September.

Frikkie Jonker, broadcasting cybersecurity anti-piracy director at MultiChoice-owned Irdeto, said more raids on resellers and outlets linked to Waka TV are imminent.

“Friday’s arrest marks another significant step in our ongoing battle against digital piracy in South Africa. We are actively tracking additional targets connected to Waka TV, and the message is clear: those participating in this illegal network will be brought to justice,” said Jonker. – © 2024 NewsCentral Media

