DStv eases concurrent streaming limit: how it compares to Netflix and others

MultiChoice this week relaxed its limitation on the number of concurrent streams available via its DStv Stream and Showmax plans.

Streaming companies around the world, including Netflix, have been cracking down on concurrent streaming in an effort to stop password sharing, which had become rampant in the industry as consumers sought to cut costs. The strategy has worked well for some, like Netflix, but arguably not as well for others.

Still, the ability to stream concurrently to multiple devices is in high demand by consumers, not only because they want to share their password credentials with friends, but because many homes now have multiple screens, including TVs, smartphones, tablets and computers.

With a subscription fee of R125/month, Apple TV+ tops the rankings with up to six concurrent streams

Given MultiChoice’s decision to scrap its one-device streaming limit, TechCentral compared some of South Africa’s most popular streaming services to see which ones provide the most concurrent streaming options. Where more than one subscription option from a single vendor was available, the one with the highest number of concurrent streams was chosen for the comparison.

With a monthly subscription fee of R125/month, Apple TV+ topped the rankings with up to six concurrent streams available per subscription.

Although not as popular in South Africa as some of its competitors listed in the table below, Apple TV+ has proven itself to be a skilled curator of high-quality content, especially in the sci-fi genre.

Least expensive per stream

Some of Apple TV+’s hit shows include Severance, Silo, Foundation and the spy thriller Slow Horses. Given that six people can watch different shows on different devices at the same time, Apple TV+ turns out to be the least expensive streaming service at a cost of just R21/stream.

At R200 for its premium subscription, Netflix has the second highest number of concurrent streaming options available, with up to four devices able to view content at the same time. As a frontrunner in the streaming business, Netflix has a competitive edge regarding the sheer volume of content available on its platform.

But with more choice comes more noise, and the streamer has been criticised for its apparent quantity over quality approach in recent years. Just like Apple TV+, Netflix streams in 4K quality on capable devices at a reasonable R50/stream.

The top 10 shows on Netflix this week include Adolescence, Beauty in Black, Running Point and Temptation Island.

Disney+, meanwhile, has carved out a niche for itself as the go-to streaming service for content aimed at children and teenagers. Its R160 subscription allows up to four concurrent streams, equating to a reasonable R40/stream for 4K-quality content.

Some of Disney+’s best shows such as Loki, Only Murders in the Building and The Mandalorian strike a cord with audience members across all age groups.

Like Apple TV+, Prime Video has developed a reputation for top-rated content

MultiChoice’s DStv Stream and Showmax are tied with Amazon Prime Video for the lowest number of concurrent streams on offer, with all three platforms limiting subscribers to just two streams at any given time. From a pricing perspective, Amazon’s R80/month is much cheaper than DStv Stream Premium, which costs R700/month but which includes top-flight sport from SuperSport.

Like Apple TV+, Prime Video has developed a reputation for top-rated content with hit shows such as Citadel, The Boys, Reacher and The Lord of the Rings: Rings of Power being some of the most popular in the Prime catalogue.

DStv Stream is the most expensive streaming package available in South Africa – by far. Other than its world-class sports offering, DStv’s general entertainment catalogue is bolstered by a strong focus on local content as well as the syndication of hit TV shows from international sources like HBO and others. The strategy for Showmax is identical.

Some of DStv Stream’s most popular local productions include Sibongile and the Dlaminis, Umkhoka: The Curse and Mnakwethu: Happily Ever After.

Although most of the streaming services competing with DStv Stream can go toe-to-toe on movies, series, documentaries and other general entertainment content, DStv remains in a league of its own when it comes to sport, which for many consumers justifies the higher price.

Yet both DStv Stream Premium and the Showmax Entertainment and Premier bundles only offer 1080p as the highest streaming resolution despite 4K-resolution TVs already being widely used in South Africa.

Showmax amounts to R75/stream (R50/stream without the football), while DStv Stream Premium costs a whopping R350/stream. – © 2025 NewsCentral Media

Get breaking news from TechCentral on WhatsApp. Sign up here.

Don’t miss: