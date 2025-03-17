DStv price adjustments announced for 2025

MultiChoice Group has announced its price adjustments for the year ahead, and they’re mostly in line with inflation or below it – though some Showmax packages have received huge increases.

The following monthly price adjustments have been made to MultiChoice’s various DStv bouquets:

DStv Stream packages: No price changes

No price changes DStv Premium (satellite): R929 to R979, an increase of 5.4% (Showmax is included)

R929 to R979, an increase of 5.4% (Showmax is included) DStv Compact Plus (satellite): R619 to R659, or 6.5% (Showmax at 40% discount)

R619 to R659, or 6.5% (Showmax at 40% discount) DStv Compact (satellite): R469 to R479, an increase of 2.1% (Showmax at 40% discount)

R469 to R479, an increase of 2.1% (Showmax at 40% discount) DStv Family (satellite): R329 to R339, or 3%

R329 to R339, or 3% DStv Access (satellite): R139 to R150, an increase of 7.9%

R139 to R150, an increase of 7.9% DStv EasyView (satellite): R29 to R30, up 3.4%

R29 to R30, up 3.4% DStv access fee (satellite): R125, up from R120, an increase of 4.2%

The following changes apply to prices for MultiChoice’s streaming platform, Showmax:

Showmax: No price change

No price change Showmax Premier League: R69 to R99, an increase of 43.5%

R69 to R99, an increase of 43.5% Showmax Entertainment Mobile: R45 to R50, an 11.1% increase

R45 to R50, an 11.1% increase Showmax Entertainment Mobile and Premier League: R99 to R120, an increase of 21.2%

R99 to R120, an increase of 21.2% Showmax Entertainment and Premier Leage: R140 to R150, an increase of 7.1%

The price changes are effective from 1 April.

In a statement, MultiChoice South Africa CEO Byron du Plessis said: “Recognising the financial pressures faced by South African households, MultiChoice has implemented considered adjustments, focusing on enhancing value across its packages, with certain products receiving no increase, including all DStv Stream packages, Box Office movies and Showmax Entertainment with the Add Movies premium movie bolt on being reduced to just R49/month, a 38% price decrease.

“For Premium, Compact Plus and Compact subscribers, an additional concurrent stream on any device has been added, allowing customers to enjoy world class entertainment on more devices and in more environments. Compact customers will also be getting five brand new channels. There will also be 3 new channels added for the Family package and 2 new channels for Access customers,” Du Plessis said.

The new Compact channels are SuperSport Action, Africa Magic Showcase, CBS Justice, Curiosity and the History Channel. The new SuperSport channel will offer mixed martial arts content as well as international and local boxing, WWE, Adrenaline Sports and UCI Cycling. The channel adds to DStv Compact’s sports offering, which already includes six SuperSport and two ESPN channels. — (c) 2025 NewsCentral Media

