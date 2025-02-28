Durban’s biggest tech company has a new boss

Durban-based iGaming software developer Derivco has a new leader following the departure – effective on Friday – of Quraish Behari, who had been with the company for the past 20 years, seven of which were as CEO.

Behari, who has resigned to pursue a new venture in the iGaming (online betting and gambling) space, has been replaced in the leadership role by Andrew Slabbert, the company said in a statement on Friday.

“Having worked alongside Behari for 16 years, Slabbert brings extensive experience and deep knowledge of both Derivco and its customers. His leadership will ensure continuity in the company’s ongoing commitment to delivering high-quality technology solutions and strengthening customer partnerships,” Derivco said.

By refining its operational priorities, the company is strengthening its foundations for the future

The company said that under Slabbert’s leadership, it will seek to “reinforce its focus on its core platforms and customer partnerships, ensuring seamless service delivery and continued technological advancements”.

“By refining its operational priorities, the company is strengthening its foundations for the future. A renewed emphasis on optimising technology, services and strategic collaborations will ensure that Derivco remains competitive in an evolving market.”

Founded in 1996 and headquartered in Durban — it is the city’s largest technology company — Derivco has offices around the world, including in UK, Australia, Spain, Sweden and the US, according to its website.

Slabbert’s appointment comes after a news report last August said that Derivco was retrenching hundreds of workers as part of a global restructuring process. — © 2025 NewsCentral Media

