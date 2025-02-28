Microsoft is killing off Skype

It’s been a long, drawn-out farewell, but the writing’s finally on the wall for Skype, which will ring for the last time this May as owner Microsoft retires the two-decade-old internet calling service that redefined how people connect across borders.

Shutting down Skype will help Microsoft focus on its homegrown Teams service by simplifying its communication offerings, the software giant said on Friday.

When the pandemic and work-from-home fueled the need for online business calls, Microsoft batted for Teams by aggressively integrating it with other Office apps to tap corporate users — once a major base for Skype.

Starting in May, Skype will no longer be available. Continue your calls and chats in Teams

To ease the transition from the platform, its users will be able to log into Teams for free on any supported device using their existing credentials, with chats and contacts migrating automatically.

Microsoft said on Friday “Skype has been an integral part of shaping modern communications” and that it is “honoured to have been part of the journey”.

Skype was a revolutionary product when it was launched in the early 2000s by founders Niklas Zennström of Sweden and Janus Friis of Denmark.

It connected people across the world with free voice and video calls, a feat that seemed almost magical at the time. But as the tech landscape shifted, Skype struggled to keep pace. The rise of smartphones, the explosion of social messaging apps and Microsoft’s own internal missteps all contributed to its gradual demise.

Ill-fated

Microsoft’s acquisition of Skype in 2011 for US$8.5-billion was supposed to be a new chapter, a revitalisation. Instead, it became a series of confusing pivots and failed integrations. Remember the ill-fated attempt to merge Skype with Windows 10’s built-in messaging apps? Or the constant redesigns that seemed to alienate more users than they attracted?

The truth is, Skype never quite found its footing in the mobile-first era. While other platforms such as WhatsApp, Telegram and Discord thrived, Skype languished, becoming a relic of a bygone internet age. Even during the pandemic, when videoconferencing became essential, Skype was largely overlooked in favour of Zoom and, ironically, Microsoft’s own Teams.

Indeed, Teams is where Microsoft is directing the remaining Skype users. Teams, originally designed for enterprise collaboration, has evolved into a versatile communication platform that can handle everything from casual chats to large-scale video meetings.

Skype’s story is a cautionary tale that even the most successful platforms can become obsolete if they fail to adapt. – © 2025 NewsCentral Media, with additional reporting (c) 2025 Reuters

