Koeberg unit shuts down after unplanned trip

Eskom said late on Sunday that a unit at its Koeberg nuclear power plant was shut down after experiencing an unplanned, non-technical trip while operating at full capacity.
Eskom said that Koeberg unit 2 inadvertently tripped during work on unit 1, which is currently offline. The second unit was switched off in accordance with protocol, Eskom said, adding that start-up process for the tripped unit was in the works.
Unit 2 is expected to be reconnected to the national grid within 48 hours, the state-owned power utility said.
Koeberg power station, north of Cape Town, is currently the only commercial nuclear power plant in Africa and its two units contribute around 1.86GW or 5% of national power supply. — Gursimran Kaur, (c) 2025 Reuters
