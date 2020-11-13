What Donald Trump can teach your company about digital transformation - TechCentral

What if South African companies could learn a thing or two from outgoing US President Donald Trump? Or, more specifically, the way his campaign team used technology to secure the controversial candidate the presidency in 2016?

Karl Fischer, MD of the coastal region at software house DVT and the company’s chief marketing officer and executive head of artificial intelligence and data, believes corporate South Africa should be doing just that.

In this episode of the podcast, Fischer unpacks how Team Trump used analytics, social media, mobile technology and even cloud computing, to win the White House and why South African companies would be wise to pay attention as they look to harness digital transformation to maintain and grow their customer bases.

It’s a fascinating discussion. Don’t miss it!

Watch the video

Listen to the audio

How to subscribe to TechCentral’s podcasts

There are many ways to enjoy TechCentral’s podcasts, beyond simply streaming them from the website. The best way is by subscribing to them using an app on your phone, allowing you to listen in the car (via Bluetooth), at the gym or wherever you happen to be. Use the links below to subscribe:

TechCentral podcasts are governed by a Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-NoDerivatives 4.0 International (CC BY-NC-ND 4.0) licence.