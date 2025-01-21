Elon Musk secures White House e-mail address

Billionaire Elon Musk has secured a White House e-mail address as US President Donald Trump was sworn into office for a second term on Monday.

Musk, who is set to lead the department of government efficiency, has an e-mail available as part of the executive office of the president, according to a person familiar with the matter who spoke on condition of anonymity.

Musk was spotted by CNN entering the office building adjacent to the White House on Monday afternoon as Trump attended inaugural events. He is expected to receive a West Wing office to give him closer access to the president, according to the New York Times, instead of space in the Eisenhower Executive Office Building as had been thought.

Musk, the world’s richest person, is one of Trump’s most prominent supporters and has been chosen by the president to head the effort — known as Doge — intended to reduce government spending. A brainchild of Musk, Doge aims to deliver on what has long been a top Republican priority: shrinking the size and scope of federal agencies.

Trump has said the group would work with the White House Office of Management and Budget to identify spending cuts and finish its recommendations by 4 July 2026. The president on Monday mentioned the effort in his inaugural address but has still not provided details on how the effort would be structured.

Musk poured millions of dollars into Trump’s presidential campaign and emerged as one of his closest advisers. He and his companies, including Tesla and SpaceX, have benefited from government contracts and spending — and are subject to regulation — raising questions about potential conflicts of interests and his ability to recommend which agencies should see funding cuts.

Musk said on his X platform in November that he would not be paid for leading Doge.

Biotech entrepreneur and onetime Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy was also selected to lead the effort alongside Musk. Ramaswamy, however, will not join Doge, the White House said on Monday, as he readies a campaign for governor of Ohio.

Ramaswamy in a post on X Monday said it was an “honour to help support the creation of Doge”.

“I’m confident that Elon and team will succeed in streamlining government. I’ll have more to say very soon about my future plans in Ohio,” he added.

The Trump administration has already been sued over the Doge cost-cutting effort by a union representing hundreds of thousands of federal employees. — Jenny Leonard and Skylar Woodhouse, (c) 2025 Bloomberg LP

