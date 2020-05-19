EOH appoints former Nampak CEO to its board - TechCentral

JSE-listed technology services company EOH Holdings has appointed former Nampak CEO Andrew Marshall to its board. He joins the board as an independent non-executive director on 21 May.

Marshall is currently the chairman of Ascendis Health and Ster-Kinekor Theatres. Prior to that he was the CEO of Nampak Limited from 2009 to 2014 and the CEO of Oceana Group from 1999 to 2009.

He holds a BCom (honours) degree from the University of Natal, EOH said in a stock exchange filing announcing his appointment. — (c) 2020 NewsCentral Media