Eskom marks 100 days without load shedding

Eskom has not implemented load shedding for 100 consecutive days, the longest such period without rolling blackouts since late 2020 – the height of the Covid pandemic.

The state-owned company, which appears to be on a firmer footing operationally, attributed the ongoing good performance to the “enhanced reliability and performance” of its generation fleet.

“This accomplishment is the result of our multi-dimensional generation operational recovery plan, initiated in March 2023, and aggressive planned maintenance, both of which were made possible by financial support from the national treasury’s Eskom debt relief scheme,” it said.

The 100 days milestone includes a R6.2-billion reduction in OCGT diesel expenditure

“The last time the country enjoyed such a prolonged period without load shedding was from 8 September 2020 to 11 December 2020.”

“If we maintain a 70% energy availability factor (EAF) and add significant capacity within the country, we can ensure adequate available capacity to meet demand without a significant risk of load shedding,” said Bheki Nxumalo, group executive for generation, in a statement on Friday.

There has been a gradual reduction in unplanned losses in the generation fleet, with this figure declining from about 18GW a year ago to an average now of about 12GW.

“This has contributed to a sustained improvement in the EAF, which has increased from 54.56% at the end of the 2023/2024 financial year to a year-to-date achievement of 61.5%,” the utility said.

‘Significant’

Eskom said it has achieved this improvement without resorting to excessive use of its diesel-burning open-cycle gas turbines. These turbines are now used “strategically to assist Eskom in meeting high electricity demand during peak times”.

“The 100 days milestone includes a R6.2-billion reduction in OCGT diesel expenditure from 1 April 2024 to 30 June 2024 compared to the same period last year, and if we maintain our trajectory on reduced diesel spend it will be a strong driver in a possible return to profit in the 2025 financial year,” said CEO Dan Marokane.

“Considering the intensity and the levels of load shedding in 2023, the ability to get to 100 days without load shedding is significant, while acknowledging that the risk of load shedding still exists,” Marokane said. – © 2024 NewsCentral Media