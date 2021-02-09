Eskom implements midweek load shedding - TechCentral

Load shedding is back, this time in the middle of the week, as Eskom struggles with supply problems.

The power interruptions will take place between 10pm on Tuesday and 5am on Wednesday, Eskom said in a statement.

The rolling power cuts are necessary to “preserve and replenish the emergency generation reserves” and to add to the capacity available during daytime hours.

“The power generation system is severely constrained due to high generation unit breakdowns during the past two days, as well as the delayed return to service of some units out on planned maintenance,” Eskom said.

Eskom has 4.9GW out on planned maintenance and 14.4GW unavailable due to breakdowns and delays. “Eskom expects some of these generation units to return to service from tomorrow (Wednesday).” — (c) 2021 NewsCentral Media