Eskom profit surges 37% as load shedding virtually vanishes

Eskom on Friday reported profit after tax of R24.3-billion for the six months to the end of September, roughly 37% higher than the same period last year.

In September Eskom reported its first full-year profit in eight years after a sudden turnaround in the performance of its coal-fired power station fleet.

The company’s power cuts, which have held back the economy for more than a decade, have become much less frequent since last year.

Eskom said in a presentation on Friday that power cuts were only implemented on four days of the six-month period covered by its latest results. — Anathi Madubela, (c) 2025 Reuters

