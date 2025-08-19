Eskom launches 291MW solar programme for big power users

Eskom is expanding its renewable energy programme with a new offtake arrangement that will make 291MW of solar PV capacity available to large power users.

The state-owned electricity utility has issued a request for proposals that will see large power users access the solar capacity through long-term power-purchase agreements.

“This is the next step in the focused execution of our strategy to integrate additional renewable energy into the grid, in line with global electricity industry trends for environmentally sustainable solutions that support broader decarbonisation objectives,” said Eskom CEO Dan Marokane in a statement on Monday.

Solar PV and other renewables will be supported by energy storage systems and pumped hydro

“We have seen strong interest in Eskom’s capabilities in green energy supply, which this programme demonstrates. Just over a year into our turnaround strategy, we are not only focused on ending load shedding but are also pivoting Eskom into a sustainable and competitive energy supplier.”

Eskom’s objective is to change South Africa’s energy mix by decreasing the nation’s reliance on coal as the primary energy source. Nuclear and gas have been identified by Eskom as key sources for baseload power.

Solar PV and other renewables will be supported by energy storage systems and pumped hydro, acting as supplements to baseload supply to “achieve overall security of supply and to meet South Africa’s growing electricity demand in a sustainable manner”.

“Eskom has an executable initial pipeline of at least 2GW of clean energy projects by 2026 and has developed a pipeline of more than 20GW of clean energy projects to diversify its energy mix,” Eskom said on its website. – © 2025 NewsCentral Media

