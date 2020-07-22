FTTx Council Africa rebrands as the Digital Council - TechCentral

Fibre industry lobby group FTTx Council Africa announced on Wednesday that it is rebranding as the Digital Council Africa.

FTTx Council Africa was established in 2010 by technology industry veteran and investor Richard Came. Juanita Clark, who co-founded the council with Came, will stay on as Digital Council Africa CEO.

Former Dimension Data Middle East & Africa chairman and technology industry investor Andile Ngcaba will continue to serve as the body’s president.

“The Digital Council will focus on the expectations of a gigabit society,” the organisation said in an e-mailed statement.

“The name change is part of the organisation’s strategy aimed at emphasising the strength of its commitment to helping Africa embrace digital transformation and take up its rightful place in the global innovation race.

“The goal of the organisation is to stimulate growth in the digital sector by sharing knowledge on this subject with policy makers, operators and influencers.

“The new name will place us in a position where we can have a more inclusive conversation across a wider audience… For our existing members we remain committed to the causes that got us here in the first place.” — (c) 2020 NewsCentral Media