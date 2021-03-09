Grant Bodley steps down as Dimension Data CEO - TechCentral

Grant Bodley, the chief executive of Dimension Data Middle & East Africa, has resigned, TechCentral has learnt. Werner Kapp will replace him in the role on 1 April.

In an e-mail to employees on Tuesday, seen by TechCentral, the group’s co-founder and executive chairman, Jeremy Ord, said Bodley will leave Dimension Data at the end of this month. He has been CEO for the past six years, and has been with the group for the past 20 years.

“As much as this is a shock to many of us, we believe that Grant leaves the business in great shape to continue the delivery of our people, financial and strategic objectives embedded in the One Dimension Data operating model,” Ord said in the e-mail.

Bodley led a major restructuring at Dimension Data, which included the sale of The Campus — its head office in Bryanston — and a streamlining of the operation that saw longstanding brands such as Internet Solutions disappear from the market.

On his watch, Dimension Data went through several rounds of retrenchments as the economy turned sour and the group struggled with market share.

Speaking to TechCentral on Tuesday evening, Bodley said: “It’s been a tough decision as I love the company and people very much. I have been very privileged to have had an amazing 21-year journey there.”

‘Timing feels right’

“The timing just feels right for me after six years as CEO. The company is in a great place and I have always believed in not overstaying one’s time.”

Bodley said he has no immediate plans except to “ensure a good, smooth transition”. He then plans to put his “feet up for a couple of months” before seeing “what the future holds in store for me”.

Ord said Kapp, who is currently chief operating officer, will take over from Bodley. Kapp has been COO for six years and, like Bodley, has been with the group for about 20 years. — (c) 2021 NewsCentral Media