GTA 6 release date postponed

Take-Two Interactive on Friday pushed the release of Grand Theft Auto VI (GTA 6) to 26 May 2026, extending the wait for one of the most hotly anticipated titles in videogaming history and sending its shares tumbling 9% in pre-market trading.

The title, developed by Rockstar Games, was previously slated for a 2025 launch. The franchise is the crown jewel in Take-Two’s portfolio, accounting for a significant share of revenue and player engagement, and expectations for the upcoming title have been baked into Wall Street forecasts for months.

The game is expected to be an instant hit with billions of dollars in sales each year, according to several analysts. The previous entry, Grand Theft Auto V, released in 2013, has sold more than 200 million copies, making it one of the best-selling videogames of all time.

The delay now pushes the game out of Take-Two’s fiscal 2026 release window and into 2027, which will likely bring down booking expectations for the next fiscal year.

GTA 6 was also expected to be a major driver of overall videogame industry growth this year after the market underwent a downturn following pandemic highs.

The delay also comes amid a period of economic uncertainty in the industry as sweeping US tariffs have led to a surge in gaming console prices and a pullback in consumer spending, denting sales prospects for many game publishers. — Aditya Soni, (c) 2025 Reuters

