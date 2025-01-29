Half of South Africa’s population is now covered by 5G

More than half of South Africa’s population is now covered by a 5G wireless network.

This is according to a new report published by research firm Africa Analysis, which described this as a “significant milestone” in the deployment of the technology in the country.

Africa Analysis’s 2025 SA 5G Report, titled “Rapid Growth and Market Transformation Potential”, has made a number of key findings, including that:

By December 2024, South Africa recorded 10.8 million 5G subscribers, comprising mobile 5G and fixed-wireless users. “This represents a substantial increase in adoption, driven primarily by the increasing affordability of 5G-enabled handsets and expanding network coverage.”

By 2029, the report forecasts a significant rise to 42 million 5G subscribers, with population coverage expected to reach 73%.

The total revenue generated from 5G services in 2024 reached R28.4-billion, with mobile 5G services contributing 76% and fixed-wireless services generating 24%;

Vodacom has emerged as the largest 5G mobile network operator in terms of subscribers and revenue, while Telkom leads the fixed-wireless segment. Meanwhile, Comsol has positioned itself in the private 5G network space, a segment that is still in its early stages of development in South Africa.

Africa Analysis said the emergence of 5G-Advanced technology and direct-to-consumer satellite connectivity from providers like Starlink is “expected to reshape the 5G landscape”.

“5.5G deployment is projected for private networks from 2026 onwards, while direct-to-consumer satellite connectivity for voice and text messaging is expected from 2027 onwards. The introduction of these advancements will further drive connectivity, industry transformation and the overall digital economy,” the company said. – © 2025 NewsCentral Media

