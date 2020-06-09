Hasso Plattner donates R100-million to South Africa in Covid fight - TechCentral

Hasso Plattner, the co-founder of German enterprise software giant SAP, has donated R100-million to South Africa’s Solidarity Fund. The donation was made through the Hasso Plattner Foundation.

“The Hasso Plattner Foundation is donating these funds as Hasso Plattner and his family want to reaffirm their partnership with South Africa and continue to support it in its time of need,” the foundation said in a statement on Tuesday. Plattner, with his wife Sabine, owns the Fancourt golf estate near George in the Western Cape.

The independently administered Solidarity Fund was created as a response to the Covid-19 crisis in South Africa. It is a consolidated platform for individuals, the public and private sector to contribute to initiatives to fight the disease.

“South Africa has become a home from home for me and my family for decades. I am aware of the challenges and always eager to help create opportunities through our own social responsibility projects or by supporting other impactful initiatives like the Solidarity Fund,” said Plattner in the statement.

Plattner serves as chairman of SAP’s supervisory board and has done so since 2003. — (c) 2020 NewsCentral Media