Honor collaborates with top photography house Studio Harcourt

Honor, a leading global brand in smart technology, is known for always leading the pack in artificial intelligence integration. Now, the brand is looking to add another feather to its cap – revolutionising smartphone photography.

Portrait photography, commonly defined as a style of photography that captures people and that aims to convey a story or emotion through the image, requires a keen eye, exceptional equipment, and the manipulation of light and contrast to truly capture the essence of the subject.

Some of the most famous people who mastered this style were Irving Penn, whose meticulously crafted compositions and use of light set new standards in the industry, and Steve McCurry, whose iconic “Afghan Girl” photograph became an emblem of modern photojournalism.

But the photography house that really understood the assignment of portrait photography is Paris-based Studio Harcourt. With its rich legacy, Studio Harcourt brings a wealth of expertise to the table – making it the only logical choice for Honor to partner with to help redefine its Honor 200 Series as the pioneer device of studio-level portraiture photography.

A glimpse into Studio Harcourt history

Studio Harcourt is a Parisian photography studio founded in Paris in 1933 by Cosette Harcourt. She joined forces with Robert Ricci, the son of the late French fashion designer Nina Ricci, and the Lacroix brothers to establish the Harcourt studio. With over 90 years of history, it is renowned for its iconic black-and-white portraits, characterised by dramatic lighting and an air of mystery. The studio is currently located at 6, rue de Lota in the 16th arrondisment of Paris.

The studio has captured the most popular actors and athletes and even members of royal families, solidifying its reputation as one of the world’s largest and most professional portrait studios.

In 2000, the French government acquired 50 000 negatives from Harcourt Studio, including 1 500 celebrities. The French National Museum and Photography Library now archive these negatives as historical heritage.

Honor x Studio Harcourt: a fusion of heritage and AI technology

Partnering with Studio Harcourt, Honor’s 200 Series team embarked on a journey to embed next-level AI technology in portrait photography. The collaboration began even before the previous generation of the Number Series, the Honor 90, was released. It involved an extensive exploration by more than 20 Studio Harcourt and Honor imaging experts over 400 days, and then the Honor AI Portrait Engine was born — a revolutionary tool that simplifies the portrait photography process while maintaining the studio-quality results Studio Harcourt is famous for.

The Honor AI Portrait Engine boasts three distinct layers, AI Light and Shadow Enhancement, AI Optical Effect Enhancement and AI Artistic Style Enhancement, each designed to enhance the portrait photography experience.

The AI Light and Shadow Enhancement optimises lighting by analysing angles, brightness and colour tones, ensuring portraits are perfectly lit and balanced for a natural look. It also allows the subject’s facial details to stand out and ensures a seamless transition between light and shadow, restoring the realism of light and shadow information for the imaging processor.

The AI Optical Effect Enhancement overcomes traditional limitations and creates a natural background blur, similar to professional cameras with large sensors. It enhances facial details for life-like portraits by utilising generative AI capabilities on an AI-powered Portrait Engine. For example, the engine can detect individual strands of hair, prevent false blurring and produce more realistic hair details.

The Honor AI Portrait Engine also produces masterful optical portrait shots with a natural bokeh effect that rivals professional cameras. By leveraging two lenses simultaneously for each frame, the AI Stereo-based Bokeh Algorithm utilises the main and ultra-wide lenses for zoom ranges from 1x to 2x while using the primary and telephoto lens for 2.5x zoom, enabling precise depth calculation across various zoom ranges. Accurate background adjustments enhance the clarity and naturalness of details without excessive sharpness.

On the other hand, the AI Artistic Style Enhancement feature of the Honor AI Portrait Engine mirrors Studio Harcourt’s famous post-production effects. It finetunes skin tones based on their respective skin colours, enhances facial textures and introduces artistic elements like vignettes for an elevated visual appeal.

Three stunning Harcourt portrait modes

But the collaboration doesn’t stop there. With the introduction of three new professional Harcourt portrait modes on the Honor 200 Series, users are empowered to explore their creativity and capture portraits that stand out.

The Harcourt Vibrant mode is perfect for capturing the liveliness of gatherings or joyous celebrations, ensuring every moment is vividly preserved with its energetic flair. Harcourt Colour mode offers a touch of vintage glamour, perfect for those seeking portraits with a classic charm. Lastly, the Harcourt Classic mode reflects timeless elegance, bringing to mind the iconic sophistication found in the portraits crafted by Studio Harcourt.

Fuelled by a commitment to innovation and accessibility, Honor and Studio Harcourt are reshaping the landscape of portrait photography. Through open collaboration with experts in portrait photography and not just the hardware behind it, Honor has managed to adapt centuries of photographic expertise to smart devices and increase accessibility for users to take the kind of images that previously only celebrities were fortunate to take.

