How TechCentral can help you grow your business - TechCentral

Last year was a significant one for TechCentral, one that demonstrated that South African business readers are looking for reliable, well-researched and trustworthy news and analysis about the local ICT sector.

Not only did TechCentral grow its readership — measured using unique visitors — by over 60% compared to 2018, but by the end of the year it had established itself as the biggest business-to-business technology news website in the country, surpassing the longstanding incumbent.

“TechCentral’s readership growth in 2019 was a significant achievement in the same year that the publication celebrated its 10th anniversary,” said editor Duncan McLeod. “We expect to build on this strong performance in 2020, extending TechCentral’s leadership as the top online platform in South Africa for business technology readers — and those seeking to reach them.

TechCentral is now the obvious first choice for companies wanting to reach ICT decision makers, including those in the C-suite

“While there are other technology publications and online forums that claim to target the business segment, it’s clear their focus is on the retail consumer end of the market. TechCentral, on the other hand, is singularly focused on serving a business audience.”

TechCentral sales director Michelle Losco said the publication is now the obvious first choice for companies wanting to reach ICT decision makers, including those in the C-suite.

“Whether it’s through display advertising, content marketing in the form of promoted audio and video podcasts and carefully crafted promoted content, or thought leadership and round-table discussions and debates, TechCentral offers the best value to the ICT industry in South Africa, especially those looking to reach an influential business audience.”

