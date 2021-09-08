HPE GreenLake unpacked: What your business needs to know

Ever wondered what Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s (HPE’s) GreenLake solution can you for your business?

In this episode of the podcast, HPE country manager for sales and operations Sandile Dube and Dimension Data regional head of solutions Quintus Moolman unpack what HPE GreenLake is exactly – HPE describes it as “the cloud that comes to you” – and what application it has in the South African business context.

Dube explains what South African companies need to know about GreenLake, how they can use it to good effect and why it’s particularly relevant in the current environment.

He also talks about the top priorities right now for enterprise clients and how GreenLake can help them in their IT strategies.

HPE is positioning itself as “the as-a-service company”. Dube explains what this means for the market.

Moolman then provides a view on the public vs private vs on-premises cloud debate and the current best-practice thinking around this. He also discusses what HPE GreenLake brings to the party, including the ability to offer cloud-like agility to on-prem IT.

Don’t miss the discussion about some of the most pressing issues facing IT departments today!

