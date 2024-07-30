Huawei MateBook X Pro: a new paradigm in high-performance laptops

The Huawei MateBook X Pro has made its debut in South Africa, giving consumers a laptop that brings together innovative technology, aesthetic design and a smart experience to ensure superior performance packed in a super sleek body. Slimmed down to 13.5mm, it represents a new standard in lightweight laptops weighing under 1kg. At a mere 980g, the laptop is equipped with an Intel Core Ultra 9 processor and features a powerful 40W Thermal Design Power (TDP) rating.

Aesthetic design and superior portability at a glance

The new Huawei MateBook X Pro weighs just 980g and has been slimmed down to a staggering 13.5mm. This is the first laptop to feature a four-axis CNC on both sides, forming a graceful slope with a subtle gradient curvature called the Skyline Design. This accentuates the laptop’s smooth feel and refined look.

The laptop’s trend-setting, silky-smooth metallic body is easy on both the hands and the eye. Its coating is highly scratch-resistant, and stains can be wiped off with ease. Available in Morandi Blue and White colour schemes, this palette complements the metallic body, providing a fusion of oriental aesthetics and minimalist elegance.

A new standard in laptops weighing under 1kg

Laptops with state-of-the-art processors usually weigh more than the MateBook X Pro, which, despite being equipped with a next-generation Intel Core Ultra 9 processor, weighs just 980g and is only 13.5mm thick. This represents a new standard in laptops weighing under 1kg.

Additionally, the Huawei MateBook X Pro strikes a balance between performance and portability with the innovative Huawei Cloud Falcon Architecture. An intricate internal design that extends from the PCB to each of its individual components. The modular PCB takes up less space and enables larger fans, batteries and speakers to be accommodated within its slim design. The laptop features superior performance in heat dissipation, audio experience and battery life.

Innovative technologies enable superior performance

The Huawei MateBook X Pro features the all-new Intel Core Ultra 9 processor, offering up to 40W TDP.

Its dedicated Huawei Shark Fin heat dissipation system features an innovative 3D air intake and exhaust design, ensuring airflow from all sides. Holes are opened on the backlight plate of the keyboard to allow cool air to flow into the device from the keypad. This significantly reduces the temperature of the keyboard.

Explore the Huawei Online Store

The more space-efficient Huawei Cloud Falcon Architecture allows for larger fans and Huawei has applied AI to its fan blade design and introduced streamlined pressurised fan blades.

The intelligent AI temperature control algorithm used has undergone rigorous learning to ensure ultimate resource optimisation. In addition, the laptop’s ultra-thin Vapour Chamber heat dissipation module further enables superior heat dissipation.

The popular Huawei-developed Super Turbo technology has also received an upgrade to support dynamic software acceleration during intensive tasks, in addition to intelligent resource scheduling, seamless power-on and second-level software start-up. Adobe Premiere Pro 4K video rendering is 1.69x faster, Filmora 4K video export is 2.18x faster, and VSCode compilation is 1.27x faster on the Huawei MateBook X Pro than on the previous generation.

The new laptop’s battery capacity has been upgraded to 70Wh from the previous generation’s 60Wh, enabling a staggering 11 hours of local video playback. Using 90W SuperCharge Turbo mode, you can work on office tasks for two hours after just 10 minutes of charging.

New breakthroughs in display

Since the launch of the Huawei MateBook Series, the 3:2 productivity screen has won wide acclaim from consumers worldwide for its high screen-to-body ratio. The new Huawei MateBook X Pro has a 14.2-inch 3:2 flexible OLED screen and a screen-to-body ratio of up to 93%, offering a wider range of view and a more immersive viewer experience.

The Huawei MateBook X Pro comes standard with Huawei X-True Display 3.1K (3 120×2 080-pixel) resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate that ensures a crystal-clear display. Moreover, the colour display of each Huawei MateBook X Pro screen has been calibrated before delivery. The meticulous colour accuracy of ∆E < 1 is achieved in Adobe RGB, sRGB and P3 colour ranges, which enables accurate colour displays at all times. The laptop’s 1 000-nit peak brightness and 1 000 000:1 contrast ratio provide true-to-life brightness contrasts. A paper-like viewing experience that’s easy on the eyes is enabled by the screen’s smart colour adjustments.

AI-powered productivity and customisation

The Huawei MateBook X Pro collaborates seamlessly with mobile phones, tablets and earphones via the popular Super Device feature. And Huawei AI Camera and AI Sound capabilities provide an unparalleled online conferencing experience. AI Search supports cross-device search and locates keywords and related content in documents across devices, further improving work efficiency.

The Huawei MateBook X Pro strikes the perfect balance between sleek design and exceptional performance. With its innovative technology, the laptop is an ideal productivity and creativity tool for all users, regardless of your environment or application.

Explore the Huawei Online Store to secure your Huawei MateBook X Pro Core Ultra 9 with 32+2TB for R44 999 in blue. Alternatively, opt for the Huawei MateBook Pro X Core Ultra 7 with 16+1TB in white for R39 999. You can also purchase the white model through our partner Vodacom at R1 499/month over 36 months.