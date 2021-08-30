Huawei’s CloudFabric 3.0 wins top Frost & Sullivan award

Huawei’s CloudFabric 3.0 Hyper-Converged Data Centre Network Solution has won the Frost & Sullivan 2021 Global Technology Leadership Award for its unrivalled performance and state-of-the-art technology. The award reflects the solution’s outstanding innovation.

As digital transformation gains momentum, enterprises seek out data centre networks that can deliver higher computing power and thus enhance their innovation and competitiveness. But this is not as easy as it first seems. Conventional data centre networks are prone to packet loss, and a packet loss rate of just 0.1% can reduce computing power by 50%. It is a widespread issue that hinders enterprise innovation.

In addition, conventional software-defined networking (SDN)-based semi-automated operations and maintenance (O&M) methods gradually become impractical as enterprise data centres continue to scale out and roll-out services at a higher speed. Moreover, the growing service scenarios pose increasingly high requirements on network openness and network-as-a-service (NaaS) capabilities.

Huawei has continuously invested in research in lossless Ethernet and autonomous driving networks…

“To speed up data flow and improve computing power, Huawei has continuously invested in research in lossless Ethernet and autonomous driving networks, and has many achievements, including fully lossless Ethernet, full-lifecycle automated management and all-scenario NaaS. These achievements are highly recognised by the industry,” said Leon Wang, president of Huawei’s Data Centre Network Domain. “It was a great honour to see Huawei’s Hyper-Converged Data Centre Network Solution take this award home. In the future, we will continue to follow the customer-centric approach and invest in technology innovation to maintain our global leadership and create more value for our customers.”

Differentiators

Huawei’s CloudFabric 3.0 Hyper-Converged Data Centre Network Solution can maximise the data flow and handling efficiency and fully unleash potential computing power of data centres thanks to the following differentiators:

Fully lossless Ethernet: Ethernet is natively prone to packet loss, which has gone unresolved for 40 years. To overcome this, Huawei created an innovative iLossless algorithm that enables real-time and precise speed control, eliminating the heavy dependency on expert experience. The algorithm ensures zero packet loss on Ethernet and helps unleash 100% of computing power.

Full-lifecycle automated management: Huawei's CloudFabric 3.0 enables the industry's first L3 autonomous driving network that innovatively adopts digital twin, knowledge graph and big data modelling technologies for network management. The resulting benefits include service provisioning in seconds, fault locating in minutes and proactive detection of 90% of network risks.

All-scenario NaaS: Huawei's CloudFabric 3.0 unifies the network element model and provides over a thousand types of network application programming interfaces, centralising management of multi-vendor devices and orchestration of multi-cloud networks for the first time. This also slashes the deployment duration of cross-cloud heterogeneous networks from months to days, and service provisioning period from several months to just one week.

Huawei’s Hyper-Converged Data Centre Network Solution has been deployed by more than 12 000 enterprises in over 140 countries and regions, fostering success for customers in various sectors, especially finance institutions, Internet service providers, cloud service providers and telecommunications carriers. This global success lays a solid computing foundation for digital economy and the digital transformation of enterprises.

