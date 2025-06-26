IHS, Project Isizwe launch free Wi-Fi in KwaMashu

IHS South Africa, the local subsidiary of New York-listed multinational masts and towers business IHS Holding, has collaborated with Project Isizwe to launch a free public Wi-Fi initiative in the sprawling KwaMashu township outside Durban.

According to a statement by IHS, the initiative provides unlimited free internet access to local residents, students, job seekers and entrepreneurs. “Connectivity is more than a luxury; it is a lifeline,” IHS South Africa CEO Sandile Msimango said in a statement.

“This initiative is not just about providing internet; it’s about empowering a community with essential resources for education, economic growth and comprehensive digital inclusion.”

Prior to the project’s official launch, 10 unemployed youth from KwaMashu were taken through an ICT skills training programme facilitated by Social Coding, a non-profit that partners with companies to bring digital skills to rural communities.

The 10 “digital ambassadors” showcased the technologies they were exposed to in training at interactive stands during the launch event.

Msimango said these and similar initiatives will continue across the project’s lifespan, with the aim being to upskill a cohort of “technology ambassadors” to serve the local community. – © 2025 NewsCentral Media

Get breaking news from TechCentral on WhatsApp. Sign up here.

Don’t miss: