Infographic: 10 ways higher education is using video - TechCentral

Proudly brought to you by Axiz, this Logitech infographic highlights the innovative strategies being employed in education to enhance learning from anywhere.

For educators and influencers, the ways in which technology — and specifically video collaboration — has changed the learning environment is the trend of the day.

From distance learning, which became the global norm during the pandemic, to the ability to include subject-matter experts in a discussion, technology has increased student and learner comprehension and ensured a richer learning environment.

This free-to-download infographic provides an overview of methods educators can employ to provide a richer and result-driven learning environment in the modern classroom.

Click here to download the infographic.