Innovation and AI from Xerox define the future - TechCentral

To look at Xerox product launches since 2017, you might conclude that Xerox is a company that makes printers. You’re not wrong, but that’s only part of the story. Innovation and artificial intelligence from Xerox give you the rest of our story.

“Fundamentally, Xerox has always helped customers with work — using or inventing the best technologies of each age,” Lawrence Lee, Xerox vice president of Incubation and Strategy, wrote in a recent blog post. “Printing, scanning and managing documents are key components of work, but only a subset of all the activities that define work.”

Office work — however you define “office” — is more than printing and scanning paper. Automated workflows, accelerated decision making and ramping up revenues are easily more important to our customers than our printer’s speeds and feeds. That’s why, for starters, Xerox has made it easier for customers to design and install apps on its printers that allow them to unify their paper and digital workflows. They can also eliminate paper from any number of processes.

Xerox has made it easier for customers to design and install apps on its printers that allow them to unify their paper and digital workflows

When you think about printers for your office or your print production shop, look beyond the analogue functions. Look at the digital capabilities: How can this device automate my workflow? How does the embedded AI help your people work smarter? Are the workflows that feed your device automated? Do they make life easier for your people and your customers?

“Artificial intelligence is already appearing in our apps and solutions today,” Lawrence wrote in TechRadar. “We see the continued impact of AI to improve the usability and reliability of our products and services, both through embedded sensing and intelligence as well as leveraging new technologies such as augmented reality to empower customers to learn how to perform a function or fix a problem.” This is how Xerox people think about our company’s future growth. Lawrence discusses these ideas, and shows you how this thinking can help your business as well. Read Six ways to growth by thinking differently about your business in the Xerox Connect blog, as well as Why AI could be the key to taking Xerox to the next level in TechRadar.

About Altron Document Solutions

Altron Document Solutions (ADS) is Africa’s leading document management technology and services company and the largest Xerox distributor in the world. It is the authorised Xerox distributor in 26 sub-Saharan African countries, offering the complete range of Xerox document equipment, software solutions and services. ADS forms part of JSE-listed Allied Electronics Corporation (Altron).

About Xerox

Xerox Holdings Corporation (NYSE: XRX) makes everyday work better. We are a workplace technology company building and integrating software and hardware for enterprises large and small. As customers seek to manage information across digital and physical platforms, Xerox delivers a seamless, secure and sustainable experience. Whether inventing the copier, Ethernet, the laser printer and more, Xerox has long defined the modern work experience. Learn how that innovation continues at xerox.com.