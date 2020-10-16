Innovation at the edge with SUSE - TechCentral

Whether it is a remote location that requires intelligent monitoring to avoid downtime, or a factory floor transforming itself to be fully automated, the challenge becomes how to interact with the end devices, how to auto-exchange information among the devices, and how to do this at a scale.

SUSE allows you to create a smart edge infrastructure so you can bring new capabilities to your products or equipment used in remote locations by deploying smart edge applications. In addition, SUSE helps you to support, maintain and update the platform and the applications over many years — so your products always stay secure and evolve with new capabilities over their lifespan.

This white paper explores how your organisation can build a new generation of intelligent products that deliver a superior customer experience.

About SUSE

