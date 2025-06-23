IoT connectivity management in South Africa – expert insights

Unlike the widespread 4G and 5G roll-outs in North America and Europe, South Africa’s IoT ecosystem blends modern and legacy networks. Urban areas adopt LTE and 5G, while other regions rely on 2G and 3G. Due to upgrades and spectrum changes, network availability fluctuates every six to 12 months.

Managing this complexity is key to reliable IoT operations. Richard Swanepoel, regional sales director for Telit Cinterion in South Africa, explains how to navigate this challenging infrastructure.

What is the connectivity status in South Africa and Africa?

Richard Swanepoel: The broader African continent is witnessing substantial progress in IoT connectivity. Ongoing investments in network development and strategic partnerships are expected to accelerate the deployment of IoT solutions, driving economic growth and technological innovation throughout the region. African markets trail North America and Europe.

The transition to newer technologies varies. Infrastructure limitations, cost and regional challenges slow the adoption of advanced technologies. Kenya, Nigeria and South Africa lead the African region with adoption of new network technologies like LTE and 5G. Africa still largely relies on 2G and 3G network infrastructure.

Why are 2G networks significant? What are the projected sunset dates for 2G and 3G?

RS: 2G networks are vital to connecting people in Africa. They support services such as voice calls and SMS. SMS is still widely used for communication and mobile banking.

South Africa’s department of communications & digital technologies proposed new sunsetting dates for 2G and 3G networks. The phased shutdown begins in June 2025, with a complete shutdown in December 2027. This phased approach lets mobile operators gradually deactivate legacy networks while users transition to newer technologies.

What is South Africa’s 5G status?

RS: As of May 2025, South Africa remains at the forefront of 5G deployments on the continent. This demonstrates notable progress in network coverage, infrastructure development and device accessibility. By the end of 2024, more than 50% of the population had access to 5G services. Projections suggest this figure will reach 60% by the end of 2025.

How does the evolution of IoT connectivity drive socioeconomic development and infrastructure?

RS: IoT is a catalyst for digital transformation in Africa. Smart cities enhance traffic management and street lighting. Smart agriculture improves irrigation efficiency and livestock tracking. Connected health care enables remote patient monitoring and vaccine storage. Smart energy supports smart metering and rural electrification.

What challenges do South Africa and Africa face in adopting IoT?

RS: Many regions face insufficient broadband and mobile network coverage, limiting the deployment and scalability of IoT solutions. The upfront investment required for IoT remains a significant barrier, particularly for small and medium enterprises.

Frequent power outages and limited access to stable electricity hinder the continuous operation of IoT systems, especially in remote or rural areas.

A lack of understanding of IoT technologies and a scarcity of trained personnel impede effective adoption and long-term sustainability. The absence of unified standards and interoperability frameworks creates integration challenges and slows market maturity.

What is multi-IMSI?

RS: IMSI stands for International Mobile Subscriber Identity. Every cellular-enabled IoT device has an IMSI linked to the Sim card profile. Multi-IMSI lets devices switch carriers using multiple Sim profiles. Unlike roaming, it enables automatic or manual connection to the strongest, most cost-effective network. Multi-IMSI technology improves reliability and scalability. It makes IoT solutions more affordable and effective.

How will GSMA SGP.22 impact the connectivity market in South Africa?

RS: SGP.22 is part of the GSMA’s remote Simprovisioning (RSP) architecture for consumer devices, including smartphones and wearables. SGP.22 could improve rural connectivity and ease infrastructure challenges. Users download and activate Sim profiles without swapping physical Sim cards or visiting stores. That convenience pressures mobile network operators to improve their offerings.

What is the GSMA SGP.32 eSim specification? How will it transform RSP in South Africa?

RS: SGP.32 is designed for machine-to-machine or IoT devices. It’s based on the GSMA SGP.22 consumer specification. Earlier embedded SIM (eSim) models required more battery, memory or processing power. eSim remote provisioning standards complicated IoT deployments and stopped enterprises from starting large-scale IoT projects.

SGP.32 streamlines the architecture. Everything is done remotely without triggering a profile change. Existing infrastructure like the SGP.22 SM-DP+ can be reused, cutting costs and accelerating deployment.

For South Africa, IoT deployments will become more scalable and cost-effective. Connectivity can expand to remote areas for agriculture and energy to lower costs and simplify production.

What should companies look for in a global IoT connectivity partner?

RS: Work with a partner that understands your local environment and offers suitable solutions. You want a company to help scale and manage costs. It should enable you to stay flexible as your needs change.

Don’t overlook critical elements like strong security and compliance. Reliable, 24/7 local customer support is imperative for immediate service in times of need. Your partner should stay ahead of the curve, guiding you through technologies like AI and SGP.32.

How does NExT, powered by Telit Cinterion, support businesses with global and local solutions on a single Sim?

RS: NExT provides total control of your global IoT setup. You get clear visibility with smart alerts and tools that reduce operating costs, whether you’re managing a few devices or thousands.

Telit next offers one Sim, giving you global coverage and local support. The platform includes built-in module connectivity with RSP and flexible data plans. Everything you need scales with you. Request a consultation with our experts to learn more about our IoT modules and connectivity management solutions for global deployments.

About Telit Cinterion

With more than 30 years of experience and more than 50 awards in five years, Telit Cinterion deliver the only secure, holistic enablement approach to connect, manage and scale IoT.

