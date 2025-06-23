Letter: South Africa risks missing AI wave while world surges ahead

As the global AI revolution accelerates, South African policymakers need to to refocus national discourse on the future, not the past. Indeed, the country is at risk of becoming a bystander in one of the most transformative economic shifts of the century.

At a time when the rest of the world is setting strategic policy on artificial intelligence, we’re still caught in circular arguments about internet access. We need to speed things along, to ensure South Africa’s inclusion in a global economy that’s already leaving us behind. The opportunity cost of inaction will be enormous, and it will affect the opportunities available to South African youth in tech the most.

With nations such as the US, Finland and Italy already shaping AI laws and cracking down on deepfakes, South Africa has yet to establish a coherent stance on emerging technologies.

We are not yet ready. But that makes it even more urgent that we start asking the right questions now. AI isn’t just about automation; it’s a creative sandbox. It’s the toolbox for our future, one that could empower South Africans to design solutions for local problems at global scale.

The benefits are both immediate and far-reaching. From streamlining routine government services like those at the department of home affairs to allowing local entrepreneurs to generate professional-grade marketing content at minimal cost, AI has the potential to unlock significant productivity and innovation gains for our local economy, by generating revenue and creating much-needed jobs.

Innovation

What we need is regulatory vision, policy that enables innovation, not one that chokes it. If our frameworks keep chasing yesterday’s battles, we’ll never catch tomorrow’s breakthroughs. This isn’t about choosing between equity and innovation. It’s about building a digital economy where both can thrive.

It’s clear what needs to be done: shift the national focus from reactive policymaking to proactive technology enablement before South Africa is permanently sidelined from the AI race.

Daniel Novitzkas

Chairman, Specno