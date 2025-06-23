TechCentral Nexus S0E3: Behind Takealot’s revenue surge

This is the third episode of a new podcast series curated by TechCentral’s editorial team and generated by artificial intelligence tools. It’s an experiment that’s in beta for now, but if it works well, we’ll consider making it a regular feature by launching a season 1.
In this episode, we highlight some of the biggest technology news stories from South Africa and the world over the last week, as covered by TechCentral.
Note that even using the most accurate and reliable sources, AI can and will occasionally make mistakes.
In this episode, we look at:
- Takealot Group’s strong top-line performance;
- The profit surge at Prosus and what’s driving it;
- The over-capacity crisis hitting China’s motoring industry;
- How Oracle, a dowdy database developer, got a new lease on life;
- Jaltech’s decision to back solar specialist Wetility; and
- The State IT Agency hits back at its critics in government;
Listen to S0E3 (beta)
Again, this podcast is experimental. We welcome your feedback. Would you like this podcast to become a regular feature? Is there anything you’d like us to improve? Is it too short or too long? Drop us a line at [email protected].
Subscribe for free
To subscribe to any of TechCentral’s other shows, including the TechCentral Show, TCS+, Meet the CIO and TCS Legends, please use the links below:
Show Platform
TCS YouTube Spotify Apple Pocket Casts RSS
TCS Legends YouTube Spotify Apple Pocket Casts RSS
TCS+ YouTube Spotify Apple Pocket Casts RSS
Meet the CIO YouTube Spotify Apple Pocket Casts RSS
|Show
|Platform
|TCS
|YouTube
|Spotify
|Apple
|Pocket Casts
|RSS
|TCS Legends
|YouTube
|Spotify
|Apple
|Pocket Casts
|RSS
|TCS+
|YouTube
|Spotify
|Apple
|Pocket Casts
|RSS
|Meet the CIO
|YouTube
|Spotify
|Apple
|Pocket Casts
|RSS
Get breaking news from TechCentral on WhatsApp. Sign up here.