Jaltech backs solar firm Wetility in R500-million capital raise

Wetility, a subscription solar service provider focused on both the residential and commercial solar markets, has secured R500-million in structured capital funding from Jaltech.

The capital provided by Jaltech will be used to fund solar and battery systems, allowing Wetility to add more than 16MW of solar capacity in South Africa in time.

“This funding unlocks the next phase of our growth,” Wetility chief financial officer Dawid Swart said in a statement shared with TechCentral on Wednesday.

The R500-million funding structure comprises a blend of senior debt and equity capital, structured to match Wetility’s expanding operations.

Jaltech is known for developing private-market investment opportunities in sectors underserved by traditional financiers and generally inaccessible to private investors. It said it identified Wetility as a “high-impact business with strong potential to reshape South Africa’s residential and small and medium enterprise energy landscape”.

“Over the years, Jaltech has assisted Wetility with portions of its growth plans, but we are now ready to stand firmly behind them and back their mission to deliver reliable energy to thousands of homes,” said Derrick Hyde, co-founder and partner at Jaltech. – © 2025 NewsCentral Media

