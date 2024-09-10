Bookmarks | James Earl Jones, voice of Darth Vader, has died

These are the articles, videos and more that caught the attention of TechCentral’s editorial team in the past 24 hours.

Enormous hidden ocean discovered under Mars could contain life: The massive underground reservoir, discovered using seismic data taken by Nasa’s InSight Lander, contains enough liquid to cover the entire planet with 1.6km of water. However, it is far too deep to access by any known means. More on Live Science . TS

James Earl Jones, voice of Darth Vader, has died at 93: James Earl Jones, the legendary voice of Darth Vader from Star Wars, has passed away at the age of 93. His deep, commanding voice immortalised some of the most iconic characters, from Star Wars’ Vader to The Lion King’s Mufasa. And let’s not forget his work for CNN. RIP. Read more on CNN DM

What Apple didn’t announce at its September ‘Glowtime’ event: At Apple’s big iPhone 16 “Glowtime” event, several rumoured products were not announced. These include the AirPods Pro 3, Apple Watch Ultra 3, new Apple Watch SE, iPhone SE 4, iPad mini 7 and M4 Macs. Many of these products may be unveiled later in 2024. Read more on 9to5Mac DM

Elon Musk is winning the AI race: Seemingly against the odds, Elon Musk is emerging as a frontrunner in the AI race. His relentless drive to integrate AI across his companies – including Tesla, SpaceX and Neuralink – is positioning him at the forefront of AI innovation. Read more on Semafor DM

Are the operating systems of the future immutable? The operating systems of the future may become increasingly “immutable”, prioritising security and reliability. An immutable OS is locked from user modification, ensuring that core files remain untouched, reducing the risk of malware and corruption. This approach benefits enterprise environments and consumer devices by making updates seamless and more secure, though it may limit flexibility for advanced users. Read more on The Next Web DM

How Bugatti CEO will beat Tesla with this c ar: Rimac’s new robo-taxi concept. That’s right, the creators of the 1 914hp Rimac Nevera are creating an autonomous taxi. Watch more on YouTube from Carwow . TS

Pluto mission – South African astronomers join forces with Nasa to learn more about the dwarf planet: Despite its 2006 demotion from planet status, Pluto, as well the Kuiper Belt region of the solar system it resides in, is still an important object of study. Now, South African astronomers from the University of the Western Cape have been invited on an international study of Pluto funded by Nasa. Read more in The Conversation . NN

Why children perceive time slower than adults: To a five-year-old, five years represents 100% of their lives. To a 50-year-old, however, five years is just a tenth their combined experience. The perception of time in children is an understudied area of research. Scientists believe lessons can be gleaned to help adults live happier lives by simply changing their perspectives. Read more on BBC.com . NN

Ubisoft shares slump after investor urges Assassin’s Creed maker to go private: Ubisoft has faced several setbacks in recent months. AJ Investments, a hedge fund based in Slovakia that holds less than 1% in Ubisoft, said in a letter to management that it was unsatisfied with the current performance and strategic direction of the company. More on The Wall Street Journal (hard paywall). TS