Keep your mitts off our spectrum: MultiChoice

MultiChoice Group has told communications regulator Icasa that bandwidth-hungry mobile operators should not be allocated spectrum in the bands below 694MHz, which have historically been used for terrestrial television broadcasting.

The plea by the JSE-listed broadcaster that owns DStv, M-Net and GOtv is part of a submission to Icasa, which is reviewing the digital migration regulations of 2012, the public hearings for which will be held this Friday.

Although MultiChoice does not offer terrestrial broadcasts in South Africa, it is understood to be keen to launch GOtv – its digital terrestrial television brand which has found traction in other markets in Africa – to South African audiences.

In its written submission, MultiChoice said that digital terrestrial television (DTT) can still work in South Africa despite numerous setbacks over many years, but that sufficient spectrum should be set aside to allow broadcasters to provide richer services such as HD (including 4K) channels and specialised 5G broadcasts using terrestrial frequencies.

“The inquiry must take into account that sufficient spectrum for DTT services is a vital precursor for success. Because the digital dividend has already been released for IMT (mobile) services and ‘dual illumination’ is due to end soon, presumably the full batch of spectrum earmarked for DTT … can now become a reality,” said MultiChoice in its submission to Icasa.

In August 2023, broadcasters vacated the 700MHz and 800MHz bands – known as the “digital dividend” – after a 13-year delay, allowing mobile operators to begin using the frequencies for providing telecoms services. The SABC, e.tv and community broadcasters have been “temporarily accommodated” in lower frequencies to give them time to prepare for the migration to digital, which requires that some viewers get set-top boxes.

5G Broadcast

MultiChoice said Icasa’s spectrum plan will need to be reviewed, as will the allocation of bandwidth (in what are called “multiplexes”), with a view to supporting a broad range of future DTT services as well as new transmission standards for 5G Broadcast, a technology that utilises 5G mobile network infrastructure to deliver audio-visual content.

None of the spectrum below 694MHz has been earmarked by South Africa for mobile operators, but this could change.

Huawei, for example, has previously advocated for the allocation of spectrum between 470MHz and 694MHz to mobile operators for cloud-based virtual reality, connected car, smart energy grid and remote health applications.

In practice, parts of this spectrum could be exclusively assigned to broadcasters and mobile operators, respectively. Otherwise, a dynamic spectrum allocation mechanism could come into play. Either arrangement would limit the amount of bandwidth broadcasters would have to provide next-generation services over terrestrial frequencies.

But in its submission, MultiChoice has argued that the full block of spectrum should be exclusive to broadcasters.

“This will hopefully allow DTT operators to build commercially viable DTT bouquets, including the provision of HD channels. The mechanics of how this spectrum will be allocated and licensed is one of the key issues that must be addressed in this inquiry,” it said.

Icasa’s public hearings will take place in Pretoria on Friday. Stakeholders including the National Association of Broadcasters, eMedia, Sentech and the SABC are scheduled to make presentations. MultiChoice chose not to present at the public hearings. – © 2024 NewsCentral Media