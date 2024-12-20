Koos Bekker offloads R3-billion in Prosus shares

A family trust linked to Koos Bekker — one of South Africa’s richest people — sold about €156-million (R3-billion) of shares in internet investing giant Prosus to fund building operations at hotels in South Africa, the UK and Italy.

The trust associated with the billionaire, who chairs the company, sold 3.9 million shares over three days this week, Amsterdam-based Prosus said in a statement.

Prosus’s parent company is Cape Town-headquartered Naspers, which Bekker helped build into one of the biggest technology investors globally.

Bekker and his wife Karen Roos have developed luxury country estates with restaurants, gardens and spas

Under his leadership, the newspaper publisher grew into the biggest emerging market media group, owning Africa’s largest pay-TV network and a stake in Hong Kong-based Tencent Holdings. He also helped found mobile network operator MTN.

Bekker, 72, and his wife Karen Roos — a former editor of Elle Decoration South Africa — have together developed luxury country estates with restaurants, gardens and spas including Babylonstoren in the Western Cape and The Newt in Somerset in the UK.

The family trust continues to retain all its Naspers shares and four-fifths of the total interest in Prosus that it had prior to the disposals, according to the statement. — (c) 2024 Bloomberg LP

