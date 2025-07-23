Leadership shake-up at Rain – Conrad Leigh is new CEO

Rain founder and CEO Brandon Leigh will step down from the role, while his brother Conrad Leigh will take the reins at the wireless internet network operator.

Brandon Leigh will move to a new “strategic board role”, where he will provide advisory services. Conrad Leigh was previously chief operating officer of Rain, and before that chief technology officer.

“As the founder, Brandon Leigh has been the driving force of the company, growing it from a start-up to the multibillion-dollar company it is today,” the company said in a statement on Wednesday.

“In his role as board member and strategic advisor, Brandon will continue to shape Rain’s long-term direction,” the company said.

“Brandon will take on the role of CEO at Rainx, a global technology company, where he’ll focus on product design and driving international expansion,” it added. – © 2025 NewsCentral Media

Get breaking news from TechCentral on WhatsApp. Sign up here.

Don’t miss: