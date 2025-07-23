Close Menu
    TCS+ | How cyberthreats turn into cyber crises - Kejen Pillay First Distribution Microsoft
    Kejen Pillay

    TCS+ | How cyberthreats turn into cyber crises

    By

    In today’s hyperconnected society, a cybersecurity crisis isn’t just a technical glitch; it’s a profound disruption that can bring businesses, governments and even entire countries to a halt.

    For organisations to protect themselves effectively, they must understand what cybercriminals are capable of, where the vulnerabilities in their own systems are and – most importantly – be prepared for the worst-case scenario where their systems are breached.

    In this episode of TechCentral’s TCS+, Kejen Pillay, Microsoft portfolio manager at First Distribution, discusses the anatomy of a cyber crisis and how businesses should prepare for it.

    Pillay delves into:

    • The difference between a cyberthreat and a cyber crisis;
    • How cybercriminals are using AI tools to develop increasingly sophisticated methods of attack;
    • How organisations can keep pace with the rapid changes in the threat landscape to keep their systems secure;
    • The difference between a crisis management plan and an incident response plan;
    • Some common errors businesses make when responding to a cyber crisis; and
    • What South Africa’s leading organisations are doing to prepare for a cyber crisis.

    This informative show is not to be missed.

    Listen to this episode of TechCentral’s TCS+

    Subscribe for free

    To subscribe to any of TechCentral’s shows, including TCSTCS+, Meet the CIO and TCS Legends, please use the links below:

    ShowPlatform
    TCSYouTubeSpotifyApplePocket CastsRSS
    TCS LegendsYouTubeSpotifyApplePocket CastsRSS
    TCS+YouTubeSpotifyApplePocket CastsRSS
    Meet the CIOYouTubeSpotifyApplePocket CastsRSS

    TCS+ episodes are sponsored. Get breaking news from TechCentral on WhatsApp. Sign up here.



    Share.

    Related Posts

    Add A Comment

    Comments are closed.