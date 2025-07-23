TCS+ | How cyberthreats turn into cyber crises

In today’s hyperconnected society, a cybersecurity crisis isn’t just a technical glitch; it’s a profound disruption that can bring businesses, governments and even entire countries to a halt.
For organisations to protect themselves effectively, they must understand what cybercriminals are capable of, where the vulnerabilities in their own systems are and – most importantly – be prepared for the worst-case scenario where their systems are breached.
In this episode of TechCentral’s TCS+, Kejen Pillay, Microsoft portfolio manager at First Distribution, discusses the anatomy of a cyber crisis and how businesses should prepare for it.
Pillay delves into:
- The difference between a cyberthreat and a cyber crisis;
- How cybercriminals are using AI tools to develop increasingly sophisticated methods of attack;
- How organisations can keep pace with the rapid changes in the threat landscape to keep their systems secure;
- The difference between a crisis management plan and an incident response plan;
- Some common errors businesses make when responding to a cyber crisis; and
- What South Africa’s leading organisations are doing to prepare for a cyber crisis.
This informative show is not to be missed.
Listen to this episode of TechCentral’s TCS+
