TCS+ | How cyberthreats turn into cyber crises

In today’s hyperconnected society, a cybersecurity crisis isn’t just a technical glitch; it’s a profound disruption that can bring businesses, governments and even entire countries to a halt.

For organisations to protect themselves effectively, they must understand what cybercriminals are capable of, where the vulnerabilities in their own systems are and – most importantly – be prepared for the worst-case scenario where their systems are breached.

In this episode of TechCentral’s TCS+, Kejen Pillay, Microsoft portfolio manager at First Distribution, discusses the anatomy of a cyber crisis and how businesses should prepare for it.

Pillay delves into:

The difference between a cyberthreat and a cyber crisis;

How cybercriminals are using AI tools to develop increasingly sophisticated methods of attack;

How organisations can keep pace with the rapid changes in the threat landscape to keep their systems secure;

The difference between a crisis management plan and an incident response plan;

Some common errors businesses make when responding to a cyber crisis; and

What South Africa’s leading organisations are doing to prepare for a cyber crisis.

This informative show is not to be missed.

