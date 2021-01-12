Learn bitcoin basics, and more, with Binance South Africa - TechCentral

Africa’s most attended crypto education event is back. Binance, the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange, is excited to bring you our first South African Masterclass for 2021. Whether you’ve just heard about crypto for the first time or you’re a crypto enthusiast looking to develop trading skills, this event is for you!

Masterclass: Become a Crypto Trader in 2021

Binance, the world’s leading cryptocurrency exchange, is proud to bring you our latest Masterclass for the South African market. The cryptocurrency market has recently crossed the US$1-trillion valuation mark. However, it offers users a unique opportunity, as you can trade 24/7 and for as little as R100 to get involved.

For too many, crypto trading can seem intimidating — with so many sources of knowledge people don’t know where to turn. Furthermore, the pressures of Covid-19 on the economy mean that now more than ever, people need alternative sources of income.

Join us for Binance South Africa’s latest Masterclass, this Thursday, 14 January at 6.30pm. We have brought together experts to get you started on your new crypto-trading journey. Start 2021 by learning a unique and high-income skill — crypto trading – so you can trade in the evenings, during lunch breaks and even on weekends.

GIVEAWAY: Three lucky attendees stand the chance to win over R300 each in bitcoin! To qualify, you need to have a Binance account, which you can set up using this link. Another lucky attendee will win R1 000 in trading capital to kickstart their crypto-trading journey!

Location: Zoom

Register at: http://bit.ly/cryptotraderBSA

Date and time: 14 January, 6.30pm SAST

Speakers include:

Webinar highlights

Understand the very basics of bitcoin and crypto Learn cryptocurrency trading basics for free Free swag giveaway for social competition: Win official Binance merchandise

Thanks to our media partner Global Crypto for the support.

