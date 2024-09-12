LSD Open achieves AWS Advanced Tier Services partnership status

LSD Open is proud to announce that it has attained AWS Advanced Tier Services partnership status. This significant milestone reflects the deep commitment by LSD Open to delivering top-tier cloud and platform services to its customers.

The Advanced Tier Services status is awarded to AWS partners with a strong team of trained and certified individuals with proven customer experience. It underscores the ability to support customers’ ever-evolving needs with a high level of service and expertise.

The Advanced Tier Services partnership enables new channels of partner enablement to LSD Open, allowing for advanced support structures, tailored solution building for customer verticals and programmes that will lead to more competitive pricing for customers.

This step in the partnership with AWS also supports LSD Open’s expansion drive into the Middle East region

This new level of available resources will allow LSD Open to expand the portfolio of cloud services and solutions to customers rapidly in areas such as FinOps, AIOps and more. This step in the partnership with AWS also supports LSD Open’s expansion drive into the Middle East region, where there is a high demand for advanced cloud skills and solutions.

To attain this partnership level, LSD Open had set a goal of attaining more robust cloud skills through AWS certifications, which the team achieved in record time. Another requirement was a proven track record of customer success, where LSD Open had the opportunity to highlight some of the incredible cloud engineering and cloud cost optimisation work taking place at customers.

These certifications do not only prove the team’s technical skill and competency, but also creates an environment of trust with customers, from cloud beginners to customers with mature, complex AWS estates.

Not all cloud migrations are the same

The rise of hybrid/multi-cloud computing configurations and the availability of tools such as Amazon Elastic Kubernetes Service (EKS) and Red Hat OpenShift on AWS (Rosa) have seen many South African organisations either move their infrastructure and workloads onto AWS, or build their applications on an AWS cloud application platform using cloud-native principles.

In the former method, in many cases organisations work with a cloud migration partner and take a lift-and-shift approach, where the virtual infrastructure is taken as-is and rehomed in the cloud. While this approach works and is often signed off by customers, it isn’t the most efficient way of migrating to the cloud and can result in shockingly high cloud bills and inefficient cloud resource usage, and doesn’t really solve anything apart from the location of your workloads. There is still work to be done before the cloud before the value starts showing.

In the latter example, digitally purposeful companies are building their applications in the cloud natively and have been for years, affording them many of the cloud’s advantages. What has happened is that their cloud estates have been growing along with their business and operations, and is now the perfect candidate for cloud engineering for resource efficiencies, performance and cloud-cost optimisation.

LSD Open aims to help the organisations that fit both these examples to accelerate value from their AWS spend, regardless of how far they have advanced on their cloud journey. LSD Open’s cloud services have seen a sharp increase in demand over the past year, with expert cloud engineering and cloud cost optimisation services making an immediate impact for customers. One of these customers, a leading financial services institution, managed to shave 25% off its monthly cloud bill without sacrificing performance or reliability.

With the Advanced Tier Services Partnership with AWS, LSD Open aims to develop even further services and value-based offerings that have both immediate and long-term impact.

