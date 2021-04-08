MacBook, iPad production delayed as supply crunch hits Apple - TechCentral

Production of some of Apple’s MacBooks and iPads has been postponed due to a global component shortage, the Nikkei reported on Thursday.

Chip shortages have caused delays in a key step in MacBook production, the report said, adding that some iPad assembly was postponed because of a shortage of displays and display components.

As a result of the delay, Apple has pushed back a portion of component orders for the two devices from the first half of this year to the second half, the report said, citing sources briefed on the matter.

Apple did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

According to the report, Apple’s production plans for iPhones have not been affected by the supply shortage. However, the supply of some components for the devices is “quite tight”.

The shortage of components remains a supply chain issue for Apple, but has not yet impacted any product availability for consumers, Nikkei added.

Apple’s major supplier, Foxconn, has also warned of the chip shortage affecting supply chains to clients, with businesses and consumers across the globe facing the brunt of an unprecedented shortage in microchips. — Reported by Akriti Sharma, (c) 2021 Reuters