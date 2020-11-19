Gianfranco Campetti, driving force behind SA's new electrical plug standard, has died - TechCentral

Gianfranco Campetti, a major driving force behind the introduction of South Africa’s new electrical plug and socket standard and a recent guest on TechCentral’s podcast, has passed away.

The South African Bureau of Standards (SABS), where Campetti advised and consulted extensively on the new standard known as SANS 164-2, said in a statement on Thursday that Campetti died in the early hours of 15 November after losing a fight with lymphatic cancer.

Campetti had 50 years of experience in electrical switchgear and tooling space and “will be deeply missed and fondly remembered by his colleagues at the SABS”, the bureau said in the statement.

History may remember him best for his work on SANS 164-2, the SABS standard that seeks eventually to replace the large, three-pin plugs used in South Africa for decades.

“At the time of his passing, he was the mirror committee chair for technical subcommittees SC67B and C — electricity distribution systems and components — low-voltage switchgear and electrical accessories,” the SABS said.

“The SABS extends its condolences to the Campetti family and the electro-technical industry on the loss of one its technical experts.” — (c) 2020 NewsCentral Media