Sweeping management changes at Liquid parent Cassava Technologies

Cassava Technologies, the parent of Liquid Intelligent Technologies and Africa Data Centres, has announced sweeping management changes it said will gear it for growth.

The group, which is ultimately controlled by its chairman, Zimbabwean businessman Strive Masiyiwa, said the changes are aimed at accelerating its growth and “strengthening its future competitiveness”.

The changes include:

The appointment of Ahmed El Beheiry as chief operating officer and chief AI officer at Cassava Technologies, where he will be responsible for commercial strategy, business processes, IT and supply chains.

Liquid Intelligent Technologies South Africa CEO Deon Geyser has been appointed as CEO of Liquid Networks for Cassava Technologies, a pan-African role that includes looking after all of Liquid’s fibre, satellite, wireless, and wholesale voice and connectivity services.

Ziaad Suleman has been appointed CEO of the Cassava business in South Africa, where he will drive the growth and strategy of the South African operations. He joins Cassava from EOH Holdings (now iOCO), where he served in a senior role.

Adil El Youssefi has been appointed as CEO of the co-location business for Cassava Technologies.

Wellington Makamure has been named CEO of the rest of Africa and international businesses for Cassava.

Finhai Munzara has been appointed as Cassava’s chief corporate development officer and will be responsible for mergers and acquisitions, corporate finance, and strategic partnerships.

Bronwen Zehmke has been named Cassava’s group general counsel.

Leonard Bore has been appointed as chief risk and compliance officer.

Sharon Marufu has been appointed as chief supply chain officer, with procurement falling under her watch.

Lorreta Songola is now head of Cassava’s business operations in Zimbabwe.

“These leadership changes reflect our commitment to assembling a dynamic, diverse and talented team to drive our company’s growth and success. Together, we will drive our ‘One Cassava’ strategy, which brings forward the full capability of the Cassava ecosystem in our chosen markets. This strategy enables us to serve our customers better, achieve faster growth and cement our competitive position,” said Cassava Technologies CEO Hardy Pemhiwa in the statement. – © 2025 NewsCentral Media

