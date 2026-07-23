Massive changes coming to Amazon Prime Video

Jeff Bezos has identified a new, high-profile platform to help showcase the hundreds of billions of dollars Amazon has bet on AI: Prime Video.

The Amazon founder and executive chairman pushed Prime Video head Mike Hopkins to overhaul the streaming service so that AI is front and centre, according to four people with direct knowledge of the matter.

The resulting project, known internally as Lighthouse, would shine a light on Amazon’s AI capabilities for the more than 200 million consumers who use Prime Video.

Bezos has been personally involved in the Prime Video overhaul, including receiving updates

Lighthouse is viewed as one critical piece in Amazon’s company-wide efforts to elevate the company’s stature in artificial intelligence, as competitors like OpenAI and Anthropic speed ahead, the people said.

Other AI initiatives, such as the multi-year overhaul of its Alexa voice assistant to provide more conversational responses, have had mixed results and the unit is still losing money, people familiar with the matter have previously said. Amazon declined to comment.

The Prime Video initiative grew out of an internal presentation the streaming service’s executives made to Bezos last spring that turned contentious, according to these people.

New features

Bezos was displeased that Hopkins’ plans to update Prime Video failed to sufficiently highlight the service’s capabilities in AI and personalisation, according to the people. Bezos’s response prompted the Prime Video executives to scrap their previous plans and embark on Lighthouse.

The company has committed some US$200-billion to capital expenditure this year, related primarily to developing AI, and invested an initial $23-billion in ChatGPT maker OpenAI and Anthropic combined, with the potential for upwards of another $40-billion.

Lighthouse entails a broad swathe of new features that use AI to improve film and TV recommendations, in part by learning consumers’ preferences, and responding to spoken requests, according to one person with knowledge of the project who spoke on condition of anonymity. Prime Video is working on redesigning the main homepage as part of the project, the other people said.

The final redesign has not yet been settled, but one option Prime Video executives discussed includes AI-driven tiles, with pre-populated viewing suggestions like “action movies from the 1980s” or “Christmas rom-coms”, three of the people said. Another source said a current version does not include text-heavy tiles.

The traditional search function would remain, as well as space at the top of the screen for video highlights promoting new releases or sporting events.

Amazon is already testing versions of the redesign with a few users, said one of the people. Prime Video’s plans, the people said, could change due to feedback from early testers, or financial or other concerns.

Prime Video, like other streaming services, relies on paid placement by studios, as well as software algorithms, to dictate where content is displayed on the homescreen, said Michael Goodman, director of entertainment research for Parks Associates. Any change to that, including through greater personalisation, could upend that system, he said.

In the US, Prime Video is the fourth most-watched streaming service, but it is prized by Bezos

“The real estate on the home screen is very valuable to studios, so it would be a big change to take away any of that coveted space,” said Goodman.

Bezos has been personally involved in the Prime Video overhaul, the people said, including receiving occasional updates, underscoring the stakes for a company battling a reputation for subpar AI foundation models. Improved personalisation can lead to more hours spent on the service.

His involvement with the Prime Video project is unusual as he has taken a step back from most day-to-day operations at Amazon since relinquishing the CEO title in 2021. He also owns the Washington Post and is the founder of spaceflight firm Blue Origin and AI start-up Prometheus, reportedly valued at around $41-billion. He has focused more of his attention on those projects.

Alexa

Prime Video is one of Amazon’s best-known brands and is available to consumers in a number of markets where Amazon has limited or no e-commerce presence. Beyond no-cost shipping, Prime Video is the Prime subscription’s most-used offering.

As part of the Lighthouse project, Amazon has also discussed integrating the Alexa voice assistant into Prime Video’s search function, the people said. Amazon in early 2025 released an overhauled generative AI version of Alexa, and integrated it into its main shopping site in May 2026.

In the US, Prime Video is the fourth most-watched streaming service, but it is prized by Bezos, who frequents high-profile Hollywood events and owns a $165-million home in Beverly Hills.

Amazon became the first streaming service to win an Academy Award in a major category. The company deepened its commitment to entertainment in 2022 when it paid $8.5-billion to buy MGM, giving it access to many well-known entertainment franchises, including James Bond. — Greg Bensinger and Dawn Chmielewski, (c) 2026 Reuters