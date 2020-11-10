Maxtec MD Praven Pillay on cybersecurity in a cloud and Covid era - TechCentral

In this episode of the podcast, TechCentral speaks to Maxtec MD Praven Pillay about the growing importance of cybersecurity, especially in the cloud, and the solutions the company offers the market.

The conversation kicks off with a look at Maxtec’s history and the role it plays in the IT ecosystem in South Africa and the broader African region.

It then turns to Maxtec’s relationship with Fortinet and its offerings in the information security space, particularly when it comes to securing cloud infrastructure, be it public cloud, private cloud or a hybrid environment.

Pillay takes listeners and viewers through the Fortinet Cloud Security offering, looking at FortiGate next-generation firewalls, FortiSandbox, FortiManager, FortiWeb and FortMail.

The conversation also touches on what companies have had to go through to secure a remote workforce through the Covid-19 pandemic and how Fortinet’s solutions, through Maxtec, have helped clients and their employees forced to work from home.

Watch the video

Listen to the audio

How to subscribe to TechCentral’s podcasts

There are many ways to enjoy TechCentral’s podcasts, beyond simply streaming them from the website. The best way is by subscribing to them using an app on your phone, allowing you to listen in the car (via Bluetooth), at the gym or wherever you happen to be. Use the links below to subscribe:

TechCentral podcasts are governed by a Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-NoDerivatives 4.0 International (CC BY-NC-ND 4.0) licence.