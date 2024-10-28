Bookmarks | Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024 is a stunning digital twin of Earth 

These are the articles, videos and more that caught the attention of TechCentral’s editorial team in the past 24 hours.

Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024 is a stunning digital twin of Earth: In a little over three weeks, Microsoft will release the latest version of its long-running Flight Simulator series , and based on footage from a pre-release “alpha”, it is a giant leap forward in realism. The simulator will feature massively enhanced graphics, real-world aircraft and liveries, real-world shipping, fauna and flora unique to the region you fly over, and much more. It’s basically a digital twin of Earth. Check out this video on YouTube showcasing some of the scenery and aircraft cinematics we can expect in the game (if it’s fair to even call it a game). DM

It’s about time Intel, AMD dropped x86 games and turned to the real threat: Intel and AMD have formed an x86 advisory group to ensure compatibility and tackle the rising competition from ARM. With input from industry leaders like Linus Torvalds, this collaboration aims to improve the x86 ecosystem and avoid past missteps. The group plans to modernise the x86 architecture, though immediate changes aren’t expected for another year or two. Read more on The Register . DM

Breakthrough image of Milky Way black hole is flawed, new analysis suggests: Researchers in Japan have suggested that the famous 2022 image of Sagittarius A*, the Milky Way’s central black hole, might be inaccurate. Their new analysis indicates an elongated rather than circular accretion disk structure. This differs from the original doughnut shape seen in the Event Horizon Telescope (EHT) image. Future higher-resolution observations from the EHT or a planned Event Horizon Explorer mission could refine our understanding of Sagittarius A* and other cosmic phenomena. Read more on Gizmodo DM

This app set out to fight pesticides. After VCs stepped in, it helps sell them: Founders of purpose-driven organisations with high growth potential are often shafted once the managerial “experts” swoop in to “drive operational efficiency”. Plantix, an app designed to help farmers and gardeners avoid pesticide use, has done a 180-degree turn. Read more on Wired (soft paywall). NN

‘I can’t run a business like this’: Why the WordPress row matters: Publishing platform WordPress, which powers an estimated 40% of the internet’s websites, is caught in a feud with a company called WP Engine with users of tools made by both platforms caught in the crossfire. Read more on BBC News . NN

How do graphics cards work? Exploring GPU architecture: In this video, you get to see exactly how a graphics card works in great depth, but in a way everyone can understand. Given the importance of GPUs in powering artificial intelligence, this video is well worth watching. Watch it on YouTube . TS

Ubisoft’s issues mount as 700 employees go on strike amid studio shutdown: Ubisoft has been a titan of the gaming industry, creating some of the most well-regarded projects of all time throughout multiple genres and console generations. Up until the past few years, things were going smoothly for the company, as it finally slowed development of the Assassin’s Creed series so that each upcoming project would be as refined as possible. Unfortunately, the dam burst in October 2024, as Ubisoft is currently enduring one of the most tumultuous months in company history. More on CBR . TS