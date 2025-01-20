Jump to the next level with Mind the Speed’s FTTB solutions

Reliable and high-speed internet connectivity is critical to business success. Whether you’re managing remote teams, hosting virtual meetings or handling large-scale data transfers, your business demands seamless and uninterrupted connectivity.

Mind the Speed offers advanced fibre-to-the-business (FTTB) solutions designed to power your business with ultra-fast speeds, dedicated bandwidth and scalable infrastructure.

Already using a Liquid Intelligent Technologies or Dark Fibre Africa business fibre connection? Switch to Mind the Speed and start saving today!

Why choose Mind the Speed’s FTTB solutions?

Mind the Speed partners with South Africa’s leading fibre network operators to deliver enterprise-grade internet solutions that drive efficiency and growth. Its FTTB service is tailored to meet the dynamic needs of businesses across industries.

Empower your business with superior connectivity

Blazing-fast speeds: Experience seamless communication and faster workflows with high-speed internet.

Custom solutions: Flexible packages designed to support businesses of all sizes and sectors.

Powered by industry-leading fibre partners

Mind the Speed ensures premium performance by partnering with South Africa’s top fibre infrastructure providers:

Liquid Intelligent Technologies: Trusted for delivering high-speed, reliable internet connectivity.

These partnerships guarantee that your business operates on a solid foundation of cutting-edge technology and reliable service.

Exclusive business benefits

Switching to Mind the Speed means more than just faster internet – it’s about value and efficiency. Enjoy a range of exclusive benefits designed to give your business a competitive edge:

Free installation on all new connections (terms and conditions apply)

First two months free – get started with zero upfront costs

Router included – plug in and connect immediately

Optional LTE failover for uninterrupted internet during fibre outages

Cloud PBX with 10 extensions – streamline business communication (available on request)

Public /29 IP subnet (5) – enhanced security and scalability (available on request)

Flexible contract options

Mind the Speed understands that every business is unique. That’s why it offers flexible contract terms to suit your needs: choose between 12- or 24-month contracts for maximum flexibility.

Make the switch and save

If your business is already using Dark Fibre Africa or Liquid Intelligent Technologies fibre services, switching to Mind the Speed is seamless and cost-effective. Take advantage of our value-packed offers and start saving without compromising on performance.

Stay connected. Stay ahead. Give your business the speed it needs to thrive with Mind the Speed.

Visit www.mindthespeed.co.za or contact us today at [email protected] or call 010 007 1288 to secure your business fibre solution.