Old Mutual says local shares oversold, including MTN and Vodacom - TechCentral

South Africa’s weak economy and poor growth prospects have hidden the “phenomenal” potential for the shares in some locally focused companies to deliver returns for investors, according to Old Mutual Investment Group.

So-called South Africa Inc stocks have largely missed out on the 40% rebound in Johannesburg’s benchmark index from its March lows, an under-performance that is “not sustainable”, Meryl Pick, who helps oversee OMIG’s R10-billion Investors Fund, said during a webinar on Wednesday.

“There are resilient and adaptive companies that can still outperform in a weak macro,” Pick said, citing stock-specific areas of the local market that the money manager sees as attractive.

Pick pointed to South African bank valuations as an example, with lenders trading at the same price-to-book multiples they had in the 1980s, even though their businesses are much stronger with more robust balance sheets.

