ProStream SDE revolutionises cybersecurity with R1-million breach protection warranty

ProStream is thrilled to announce the launch of its cutting-edge Secure Data Ecosystem (SDE), a cybersecurity solution designed to redefine how businesses protect their digital assets in an increasingly perilous online landscape.

The ProStream SDE includes a game-changing breach protection warranty, offering up to R1-million in remediation expenses per annual subscription cycle.

This comprehensive solution provides businesses across Africa with 24/7 managed vulnerability assessments, continuous penetration testing, advanced threat detection and real-time threat response. With cyberattacks becoming more sophisticated, ProStream’s SDE empowers businesses to stay ahead of attackers and secure their networks, IoT devices and critical systems.

A shield for modern businesses

Cybersecurity has become a daunting challenge for organisations of all sizes. Well-funded attackers deploy increasingly subtle strategies to bypass traditional defences, leaving businesses vulnerable to ransomware, malware and IoT breaches. ProStream’s SDE stands out as a proactive, AGI-driven security solution that adapts to evolving threats and delivers actionable remediation guidance within minutes of detection.

“With our breach protection warranty, we’re not just securing our clients’ data; we’re providing them with financial security as well,” said Leon Meyer, GM at ProStream Data. “Our AGI-powered system continuously identifies, neutralises and mitigates threats, ensuring peace of mind for our clients.”

ProStream SDE key features

Continuous internal and external vulnerability assessments: ProStream’s advanced tools provide 24/7 surveillance, identifying and mitigating against potential threats before they can cause harm.

Automated penetration testing: Unlike traditional scheduled checks, SDE performs continuous, autonomous simulations of real-world attacks, uncovering vulnerabilities in real time to keep defences robust and up to date.

Advanced threat detection: Leveraging one of the most sophisticated AGI engines in the cybersecurity field, ProStream's solution provides unmatched detection capabilities, proactively identifying malware, ransomware and other cyberthreats.

Comprehensive IoT assessments: Every connected device is a potential entry point for attackers. SDE conducts thorough assessments of all IoT devices, securing the entire network.

Scalable and economically geared for Southern Africa: Designed for affordability, ProStream SDE's pricing is insulated from currency fluctuations, ensuring cost-effective protection for businesses in the region.

The breach protection warranty

Every ProStream SDE annual subscription includes an optional breach protection warranty, covering remediation expenses of up to R1-million. This warranty applies to all registered devices using an IP address and is subject to the implementation of recommended corrective actions following an initial investigation. This financial backing reflects ProStream’s confidence in its advanced AGI-driven technology and the effectiveness of its Secure Data Ecosystem.

Proven expertise and innovation

Backed by over 20 years of experience in AGI and machine learning for penetration testing and vulnerability management, ProStream SDE is engineered to provide unparalleled security. The platform’s average time from detection to remediation instruction is measured in minutes, allowing businesses to neutralise threats before they escalate. ProStream’s innovative technology, built on a zero-trust approach, aims to ensure that clients remain a step ahead of cybercriminals, safeguarding them from catastrophic ransomware events and data breaches.

Peace of mind and ease of use

In addition to its robust security capabilities, ProStream SDE is designed to be user friendly. Its intuitive interface enables businesses to manage and monitor their cybersecurity with ease, regardless of their technical expertise. This accessibility, combined with comprehensive protection and a financial warranty, makes ProStream SDE a trusted partner for businesses navigating today’s complex cyberthreat landscape.

About ProStream

ProStream is a leading cybersecurity solutions provider dedicated to delivering proactive, AGI-driven security systems. Focused on protecting businesses from emerging threats, ProStream empowers organisations to operate with confidence in a digitally connected world. For more information, visit prostream.co.za or contact us at +27 (861) 111 888 or [email protected].