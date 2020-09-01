Revix CEO Sean Sanders on the future of crypto investment - TechCentral

Revix co-founder and CEO Sean Sanders joins TechCentral for a discussion on cryptocurrencies as an investment class and why current world events are underpinning the renewed boom in bitcoin and other cryptos.

In the podcast, Sanders explains why he thinks cryptocurrencies — and gold — are booming in 2020 and whether this will continue for the foreseeable future. The rise in the price of most major cryptocurrencies marks a significant shift from the “crypto winter” that followed the January 2018 crash of bitcoin. What happens next?

Revix, which is backed by JSE-listed investment holding company Sabvest, allows consumers to invest in cryptocurrency Bundles, similar to the way people use exchange-traded funds as an investment vehicle. The Bundles ensure investors always have optimal exposure to the world’s top 10 crypotocurrencies.

It also has a product that allows people to invest in PAX Gold, an asset-backed digital token that provides direct ownership of physical gold held in London vaults, while also benefiting from the speed and mobility of a digital asset.

The conversation covers everything from decentralised finance, or “DeFi” — and why this is an exploding area of interest in finance circles — to the way companies like Revix are regulated. Don’t miss it!

TechCentral podcasts are governed by a Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-NoDerivatives 4.0 International (CC BY-NC-ND 4.0) licence.