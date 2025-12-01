RMA – reinventing worker protection for South Africa’s municipal workforce

Local government is the frontline of service delivery in South Africa. It is where citizens experience the state most directly – through water, electricity, sanitation, housing and community services. It is also where the resilience of our democracy is tested daily, as municipalities balance limited resources with the growing needs of communities.

At the heart of this system are municipal workers – the men and women who keep our towns and cities functioning – often under difficult circumstances.

Yet, their protection and well-being are often overlooked. Injuries on duty, occupational diseases and unforeseen tragedies can disrupt not only their livelihoods but also the stability of the communities they serve.

This is why the upcoming South African Local Government Association (Salga) national members assembly conference is so important. It is a platform to reaffirm the value of workers, to strengthen the systems that protect them and to explore innovative solutions that ensure municipalities remain resilient.

Rand Mutual Assurance (RMA) is proud to participate in this year’s Salga conference. For over 130 years, we have been entrusted with administering compensation for occupational injuries and diseases (COID) in South Africa’s mining and metals sectors. Today, we bring that expertise to local government, offering tailored solutions for municipalities, particularly those exempt from the Compensation Fund under the Compensation for Occupational Injuries and Diseases Act.

Under section 84 of the act, certain metropolitan municipalities, including Johannesburg, Tshwane, Cape Town, eThekwini, Nelson Mandela Bay, Buffalo City, Mangaung, Sol Plaatjie and Msunduzi, are exempt from compulsory cover through the Compensation Fund. These municipalities must self-insure or secure alternative arrangements to protect their employees.

Risk and opportunity

This exemption creates both risk and opportunity. On one hand, municipalities face the challenge of ensuring compliance, managing claims and safeguarding workers. On the other hand, it opens the door for innovative partnerships with organisations like RMA, which can provide specialised insurance products, advanced claims administration systems and holistic worker support programmes.

At RMA, we believe this is not just about compliance. It is about dignity, resilience and the recognition that municipal workers are the backbone of service delivery. By partnering with Salga and its members, we aim to create a coordinated approach to occupational health insurance that strengthens worker protection across the sector.

RMA’s integrated group value proposition (IGVP) is designed to deliver holistic value for workers, employers and society at large.

At its core, the IGVP embodies a simple but powerful philosophy: win, win, win. This philosophy resonates strongly with Salga’s mission to inspire service delivery and strengthen local government capacity. It is about shared value, not zero-sum thinking.

Insurance is often seen as reactive; a safety net when things go wrong. At RMA, we believe it must also be proactive. That is why our flagship prevention programme helps municipalities reduce workplace incidents through training, risk management and safety initiatives. Prevention is not only good for business; it is good for people.

When incidents do occur, our rehabilitation programme provides holistic support for injured workers. This includes physical therapy, vocational training and mental health services – all designed to restore dignity, rebuild capacity and reintegrate individuals into the workforce.

We have seen first-hand the transformative power of these programmes. Workers emerge not only healed but empowered, with renewed confidence and a stronger sense of purpose. For municipalities, this means reduced absenteeism, improved morale and stronger service delivery.

None of this is possible without partnerships. At RMA, we do not see partnerships as transactions; we see them as relationships built on trust, shared purpose and mutual respect. Our collaboration with Salga is a prime example. Together, we can amplify impact, innovate faster and reach more workers.

As I often say, one plus one is greater than two. When we combine our strengths with those of our partners, the outcomes are multiplied. Collaboration creates exponential value, not just incremental gains.

The Salga conference is more than a gathering; it is a call to action. Municipalities face immense challenges – from financial constraints to rising service delivery demands. But they also hold immense potential. By prioritising worker protection, municipalities can build resilience, strengthen communities and inspire confidence in local governance.

At RMA, we are ready to walk this journey with Salga and its members. Our solutions for COID-exempt municipalities, combined with our broader IGVP, demonstrate how insurance can be both socially conscious and strategically impactful.

As I reflect on our mission, I return to the simple truth that local government workers are not just employees. They are dreamers, builders and contributors to families, communities and society at large. When they thrive, municipalities thrive. When they are protected, economies are stabilised. And when they are empowered, nations are transformed.

People’s well-being

The true measure of any economy is not its GDP, its stock market or its trade balance. It is the well-being of its people. Local government workers embody that measure every day, through their service and sacrifice.

At RMA, we are proud to play our part in advancing that well-being. We are proud to stand alongside Salga in building a worker-centric, inclusive and resilient future. And we are proud to continue enabling dreams, restoring hope and creating shared value.