Rand Mutual Life, B3 to strengthen funeral assurance for South Africans

Rand Mutual Assurance (RMA) has announced that its life assurance subsidiary, Rand Mutual Life (RML), has concluded a strategic agreement with B3 Insurance Brokers and B3 Funerals Soweto (both registered financial service providers) to underwrite B3 policies to RML

This landmark deal marks a significant step in strengthening the delivery of funeral assurance services to South African families. Since 1991, B3 Insurance Brokers and B3 Funerals Soweto have served South African families through their funeral parlours and related financial services, operating across five provinces with a network of 23 branches.

The arrangement enables B3 to offer tailor-made life insurance solutions to its customers, reflecting its commitment to enhancing service quality, transparency, and long-term value for its clients.

As a trusted life insurer, RML will continue to pay valid claims within 48 hours and policyholders will benefit from enhanced customer service. RML’s client-centric approach ensures responsive support and clear communication throughout the policy lifecycle.

RML’s strong track record in life assurance guarantees compassionate and efficient claims handling. As part of RMA’s commercial division, RML provides policyholders access to a broader ecosystem of financial protection and wellness services.

RML’s value proposition is rooted in ethical governance, operational excellence and a deep understanding of the communities it serves. This partnership with B3 Insurance Brokers and B3 Funerals Soweto reflects a shared vision to provide dignified, dependable funeral and life assurance services that honour the lives of policyholders and support their families in times of need.

More than a transaction

RML is further driven to provide cost savings and enhanced benefits across its product solutions, ensuring greater value and financial well-being for its members and policyholders.

Bilal Adam, CEO of Rand Mutual Life, said: “This partnership embodies our commitment to ethical governance and compassionate service. By joining forces with B3, we are expanding access to dignified, dependable funeral assurance that honours lives and uplifts families across South Africa.”

Elsie Moema, acting CEO of B3 Insurance Brokers, added: “For over three decades, B3 has walked alongside South African families in their most vulnerable moments. Partnering with RML strengthens our promise to deliver transparent, tailor-made life insurance solutions that restore dignity and build lasting trust.”

This partnership is more than a transaction; it represents a commitment to restoring dignity, trust and excellence in funeral assurance.